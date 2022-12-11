Not Available

1, rue Sésame is a French children's television series based on the popular U.S. children's program Sesame Street. The show first aired January 4, 1978 at 6:25 p.m. on TF1. Its musical director was Roger Elcourt, composer Jean Morlier. The series was executive produced by Michel Berthier from TF1 and Lutrelle Horne from CTW. The show ran for a total of 82 episodes and ceased production in June 1982. The series is occasionally called Bonjour Sésame, or la Rue Sésame. In October 2005, a new series by Sesame Workshop was launched, called 5, Rue Sésame.