In 2008 and 2010, Hunan Satellite Television produced the Chinese version of 1 vs. 100, which has the same name as the Hong Kong version, called 以一敌百. The first season was aired between March 5 and July 31, 2008 and the second season was premiered on April 15, 2010 and ended on December 23, 2010. The host was Wang Han in season 1 and Ren Jun in season 2.