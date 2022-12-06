Not Available

10 Items Or Less stars John Lehr (Memron) as a struggling New York City businessman who moves home to take over the family supermarket following the death of his father. This scripted and improvised half-hour comedy series comes from the creators of the mockumentary Memron. The show is set in the fictional supermarket known as Greens & Grains which is 'located' at 5th Street and Tiberius. The following is a character guide: Leslie Pool is the owner/manager of G&G. Yolanda Nelson works in the produce department. Ingrid Wakowski is in customer service. Todd Sykes works in the meat department. Carl Dawson is a stockboy. Richard Mednick works as a cashier, while Buchwald Washington is a bagger.