10 O'Clock Live

Live topical comedy show hosted by Jimmy Carr, David Mitchell, Charlie Brooker and Lauren Laverne. Each presenter has their own sections, and all four will come together for some parts of the show. Jimmy Carr is the desk-based presenter, with David Mitchell chairing discussions and conducting interviews, Charlie Brooker taking an acerbic and cynical look at the week's media coverage, and Lauren Laverne collecting the views and comments of the audience, both in the studio and from those watching at home via Twitter.