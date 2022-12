Not Available

Long ago, in Japan's feudal era, an evil lord named the Demon King used his band of demons, the Kyouma to wreak havoc upon the country. Only the combined bravery of ten warriors could stop him; he was sealed away and the Kyouma put down. But now, Lord Shindigan, one of the surviving Kyouma, plans to free the Demon King from his imprisonment. The reincarnations of the legendary warriors must band together to stop him and save the world.