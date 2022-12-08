Not Available

Planet Earth is stacked with amazing feats of engineering and construction, a dazzling array of machines and vehicles, an awe inspiring great outdoors and a near limitless number super skilled, super humans What we want to know exactly how much of all this we’ve got, where it all is and what it exactly it does… In each episode we will carry out the ultimate, exhaustive stock take of that particular category (from skyscrapers to mountains, boats to special forces, railways to fire-fighters…discovering exactly where every single example is located and in doing so answer those questions we have about the world that have never been answered until now. A fast paced entertaining mix of graphics, archive and location reports together will be the ultimate information countdown.