100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd

Schoolyard bully, Eddie McDowd (Jason Dohring), is punished by a man called The Drifter because of his behavior. He finds himself very attractive and powerful and so he bullies others without mercy. The Drifter plans to make him pay for his wrongdoings and turns him into an Australian Shepherd/Siberian Husky mix, informing him that he has to do 100 good deeds before he can be changed back. Besides The Drifter, the only one who can hear him talk is Justin Taylor, who was the last kid he bullied. Now he must work alongside Justin and his family to finish his good deeds and become human once again.