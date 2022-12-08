Not Available

They're addictive, these VH1 countdown shows -- start watching, and like the proverbial car wreck, you can't turn away. This one goes through a list compiled by musicians and music experts of the 100 greatest artists of all time, five hours filled with performance footage and artist interviews, plus comments from other entertainment stars. The list begins with Alicia Keys and works its way up to include such notables as Bob Marley, Madonna, U2, Janis Joplin, KISS, Radiohead, Prince and Marvin Gaye.