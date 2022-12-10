Not Available

100 Jahre – Der Countdown is a German documentary television series produced from Zolcer TV. It was first broadcast in 1999 on ZDF. The host of the series is Guido Knopp. The documentaries are usually focusing on a single event in a given year. The total length of the series was about 15 ½ hours. The series was first broadcast on the last 100 days of 1999, one episode after each of the daily news cast ZDF Heute-Journal. Since New Year's Eve 1999 the full length of "100 Jahre" is broadcast several times a year by Phoenix.