A group of teen girls from different backgrounds must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they've all endured. But there’s just one twist… these girls did not end up on this island by accident.
|Sophia Taylor Ali
|Fatin Jadmani
|Mia Healey
|Shelby Goodkind
|David Sullivan
|Daniel Faber
|Troy Winbush
|Dean Young
|Nicholas Coombe
|Josh Herbert
|Reed Shannon
|Scotty Simms
