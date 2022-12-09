Too Old To Die Young follows a grieving police officer who, along with the man who shot his partner, finds himself in the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, filled with working-class hit men, Yakuza soldiers, cartel assassins sent from Mexico, Russian mafia captains and gangs of teen killers: criminals and cops who will experience an existential journey from being killers to becoming samurais in the City of Angels.
|Miles Teller
|Martin
|Augusto Aguilera
|Jesus
|Cristina Rodlo
|Yaritza
|Nell Tiger Free
|Janey
|John Hawkes
|Viggo
|Jena Malone
|Diana
