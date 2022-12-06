Not Available

In NBC's high-octane thrill ride "10.5: Apocalypse", the deadly seismic activities that peaked with a 10.5 earthquake and devastated the West Coast in the first miniseries have altered the core structure of the earth and now threaten to jeopardize North America and the Western hemisphere, causing catastrophic events. Filmed exclusively on HD, "10.5: Apocalypse" achieves a whole new level of visual affects and style that has not previously been achieved on network television.In a desperate bid to save lives and the country President Hollister (Emmy-Award and Golden Globe winner Beau Bridges, "The Ballad of Jack and Rose") calls once again upon one of the nation's top seismologists, controversial scientist Dr. Samantha Hill (Emmy-Award winner Kim Delaney, "NYPD Blue" and "CSI: Miami") and her supervisor and former boyfriend Dr. Jordan Fisher (David Cubitt, "Medium"), to interpret the latest onslaught of quakes. At a loss for how to interpret this continued seismic and now volcanic disruption, Hill re-discovers her seismologist father's (Frank Langella, "Superman Returns") much-discredited hypothesis from years past that if correct, predicts even greater ruin and a complete altering of the North American Continent a Continental Divide of the land mass.