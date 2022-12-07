1066: The Battle for Middle Earth

Not Available

The untold story of the Norman Conquest, 1066 sheds new light on one of British history's darkest events, not through the eyes of Kings and Conquerors but from behind the shield wall, through the eyes of the ordinary villagers caught up in the chaos. Combining full-throttle battle action, compelling performances and epic cinematography, 1066 is an epic adventure of invasion, resistance and war that tells the story of ordinary men and their families across three tribes - the English, the Normans, and the Vikings.