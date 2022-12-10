Not Available

The average British family spends £5,000 a year on holidays so could you buy a dream holiday home in your favourite foreign destination for just double that cost? That is the challenge that Julia Bradbury is taking on in £10k Holiday Home. Julia's inspiration comes from the ingenious owners who have bought properties overseas and in the UK for under £10k and renovated them with stunning results from exquisite stone cottages to a cave which was purchased for one Euro, to Italian mountain retreats.