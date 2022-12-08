112 - They save your life

Not Available

112 - Sie retten dein Leben is a German action soap opera and first daily show, that offers beside emotional and thrilling stories also a lot of enthrall action. The show is about police officers, paramedics, and firefighters working together. To their work life, the viewers also become a look into their private life and what happens when both collides. The show is the fourth daytime soap opera for RTL, after Ahornallee got canceled in 2007 after only 60 episodes. With a complete new concept for the difficult five pm time slot, RTL tries to set, compared to Alles was zählt and Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten, a second hour on soaps along with the long running Unter uns.