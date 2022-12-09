Not Available

Arthur's Law

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The unemployed Arthur Ahnepol, played by one of Germany’s most popular actors Jan Josef Liefers ekes out a bleak existence. Drawn from the strains of his unhappy marriage and bored to death, he makes a morbid plan: He wants his obnoxious wife to die. With the money from the life insurance there’s no obstacle for a restart with his beloved. But an unwritten law dominates the life of the unlucky fellow: Every problem solved by Arthur has a far worse effect. And so, he sets off an avalanche of disastrous events.

Cast

Jan Josef LiefersArthur Ahnepol
Martina GedeckMartha Ahnepol / Muriel
Nora TschirnerClaudia Lehmann
David BredinHolger
Ronald KukuliesRonny Menze
Michael KlammerJerome

