12 O'Clock High

The series follows the missions of the fictitious 918th Bomb Group of the U.S. Army Air Forces (USAAF), equipped with B-17 Flying Fortress heavy bombers, stationed at Archbury, England (a fictitious air base). For the first season, many of the characters from the book and movie were retained, including Brigadier General Frank Savage, Major Harvey Stovall, Major Cobb, Doc Kaiser, and General Pritchard, albeit played by different actors than in the motion picture. In addition to these characters, several other infrequently reappearing characters were introduced, including Captain (and then Major) Joseph "Joe" Gallagher, who appeared in two episodes. - Wikipedia