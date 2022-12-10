13 Mussoorie

Not Available

Based on the backdrop of a beautiful and serene city Mussoorie, the series revolves around a mysterious story of a merciless serial killer 'AKS'. The entire city is in a miff to know about the man behind the endless murders. A fearless journalist Aditi Bisht, daughter of a celebrated senior cop of the city - Ajay Bisht and a wife of reputed cop Rishi Pant is on a mission to solve the case and find the serial killer. But a twist follows when Aditi is shocked to know about the mystery man and plans to close the case without revealing the details to anybody. But well, another surprise awaits, as Aditi gets trapped by a copycat killer claiming himself to be 'AKS'. Will Aditi be able to track down the copycat killer before he reaches the endgame of his deranged puzzle? How long will she be able to hide the truth from her husband or the people of Mussoorie? And will there be collateral damage along the way?