Break out the crucifix, get some garlic, and say your prayers cause Elvira's coming for a visit. This October the Mistress of the Dark, herself, is digging up some awful-er-awesome movies for 13 Nights of Elvira! Elvira takes on some of the best of the worst modern B movies like Puppet Master, Cannibal Women in the Avacodo, Jungle of Death, and Evil Bong! Skewering them in the sexy, spooky way that only she can.