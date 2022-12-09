Not Available

Written by Fortitude's Stephen Brady and exec produced by Tim Haines (Beowulf), Loch Ness centers on a community nourished and sustained by myth, and bordered by untamed nature. There, the search for a serial killer becomes a matter of life and death for local detective Annie Cathro who is trying to cope with her first murder case. Laura Fraser (Breaking Bad, The Missing), Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley, Downton Abbey) and John Sessions (Florence Foster Jenkins) star alongside Don Gilet, Gray O'Brien and William Ash.