Not Available

Somewhere Between

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

The Lion & the Rose

Laura Price is a superstar news producer in San Francisco and fiercely loving mom. She isn’t crazy: Laura knows her 8-year-old daughter is going to be murdered. She doesn’t know who the murderer is, or why she’s killed, but she knows exactly when it will happen, where, and how. Despite this, all of her attempts to keep her daughter safe fail, and Serena’s fixed, unmovable, terrifying fate keeps her directly in the path of her killer.

Cast

Paula PattonLaura Price
Devon SawaNico Jackson
JR BourneTom Price
Aria BirchSerena Price

View Full Cast >

Images