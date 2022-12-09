Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later

Not Available

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Lateris Netflix's follow-up installment to the 2015 eight-episode limited series Wet Hot American Summer: First Day Of Camp, which was a prequel to David Wain's cult 2001 feature comedy Wet Hot American Summer. The movie was set on the last day at a fictional Jewish summer camp in 1981, while First Day Of Camp was set on the first day of said camp. Like the title of the new installment suggests, it takes place 10 years later. It was set up by a scene mid-way through the movie where the camp counselors propose a 10-year reunion.