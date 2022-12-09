Not Available

Happy!

  • Crime
  • Fantasy
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Original Film

Adapting a graphic novel, Happy! Along with Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni), a drunken and corrupt former cop who becomes a rent assassin - and who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a work that goes awry, his inebriated life forever changes by a small, relentlessly positive, imaginary winged horse named Happy (Bobby Moynihan).

Cast

Christopher MeloniNick Sax
Patton OswaltHappy (voice)
Lili MirojnickDet. Meredith McCarthy
Medina SenghoreAmanda Hansen
Ritchie CosterFrancisco Scaramucci
Patrick FischlerSmoothie

