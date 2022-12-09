Adapting a graphic novel, Happy! Along with Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni), a drunken and corrupt former cop who becomes a rent assassin - and who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a work that goes awry, his inebriated life forever changes by a small, relentlessly positive, imaginary winged horse named Happy (Bobby Moynihan).
|Christopher Meloni
|Nick Sax
|Patton Oswalt
|Happy (voice)
|Lili Mirojnick
|Det. Meredith McCarthy
|Medina Senghore
|Amanda Hansen
|Ritchie Coster
|Francisco Scaramucci
|Patrick Fischler
|Smoothie
