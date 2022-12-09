Not Available

They were bloodthirsty Scandinavian warriors and fine craftsmen. They opened new trade routes still used today, founded magnificent cities such as Kiev or Novgorod, and captured ancient hubs like York, Naples and Istanbul. The Saxons of England feared them but mocked their meticulous grooming habits. In short, they were pirates with style. This series follows the Vikings everywhere they went, revealing new discoveries that turn Viking history on its head and telling their incredible story through the eyes of privileged witnesses and the foremost experts on Viking warfare and way of life.