Dynasty

CBS Television Studios

The reboot follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children. The series will focus on Fallon Carrington, the daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington, and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal, a Hispanic woman marrying into this WASP family and America’s most powerful class.

Elizabeth GilliesFallon Carrington
Grant ShowBlake Carrington
James MackaySteven Carrington
Rafael de la FuenteSam 'Sammy Joe' Flores
Robert Christopher RileyMichael Culhane
Sam AdegokeJeff Colby

