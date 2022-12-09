Not Available

SMILF

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Showtime Networks

Set in Boston, SMILF will take a raw and honest comedic look at a single, 20-something from Southie whose desires for relationships, sex, and a career collide with the realities of young, single motherhood. Rosie O’Donnell will co-star in her first series regular TV role as Tutu, Bridgette’s mother, who is completely oblivious to social convention.

Cast

Frankie ShawBridgette Bird
Miguel GomezRafi
Samara WeavingNelson Rose Taylor
Alexandra ReimerLarry
Anna ReimerLarry
Rosie O'DonnellTutu

