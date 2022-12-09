Set in Boston, SMILF will take a raw and honest comedic look at a single, 20-something from Southie whose desires for relationships, sex, and a career collide with the realities of young, single motherhood. Rosie O’Donnell will co-star in her first series regular TV role as Tutu, Bridgette’s mother, who is completely oblivious to social convention.
|Frankie Shaw
|Bridgette Bird
|Miguel Gomez
|Rafi
|Samara Weaving
|Nelson Rose Taylor
|Alexandra Reimer
|Larry
|Anna Reimer
|Larry
|Rosie O'Donnell
|Tutu
