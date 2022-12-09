Not Available

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Action & Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Paramount Television

When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.

Cast

John KrasinskiJack Ryan
Wendell PierceJames Greer
John HoogenakkerMatice
Jordi MollàPresident Nicolás Reyes
Francisco DenisGeneral Miguel Ubarri
Jovan AdepoMarcus Bishop

View Full Cast >

Images