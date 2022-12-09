Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.
|John Krasinski
|Jack Ryan
|Wendell Pierce
|James Greer
|John Hoogenakker
|Matice
|Jordi Mollà
|President Nicolás Reyes
|Francisco Denis
|General Miguel Ubarri
|Jovan Adepo
|Marcus Bishop
View Full Cast >