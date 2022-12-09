Not Available

In RYAN HANSEN SOLVES CRIMES ON TELEVISION*, the LAPD thinks it’s a good idea to form a task force partnering actors with homicide detectives. A super meta half hour comedy, the show within a show within a show is as much about Hollywood as it is an action-comedy procedural. Starring Ryan Hansen (“Veronica Mars,” “Party Down”) in the role he was born to play, and Emmy nominee Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid's Tale," “Orange Is The New Black”) as his strait-laced partner Detective Jessica Mathers, the series features a who’s who of stars playing bizarro versions of themselves including Joel McHale, Donald Faison, Eric Christian Olsen, Jon Cryer and Kristen Bell.