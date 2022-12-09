Candle in the Tomb

Not Available

Shirley Yang is an American archaeologist. When she learns that her father disappeared while exploring Chinese tombs, she goes to find him. There, instead of finding her father, she meets tomb raider Hu Ba Yi. A former army man, Ba Yi has learned the art of feng shui and has an inherited book that gives him deep knowledge of tombs and their infrastructure. When a seemingly magical curse falls upon, however, the uninvited tomb guest and his partner join Shirley in a quest to find her father and, hopefully, a cure to their curse. Together, they travel towards a “ghost cave” in the Taklamakan Desert in northwestern China to find her father. But as they move forward, from a pyramid grave in Yunnan to a secret cave in Tibet, and from underground mausoleums to lost kingdoms, Ba Yi is convinced that they are falling into an elaborate trap, and someone, somewhere, is watching their every move.