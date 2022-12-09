Not Available

Reverie

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Amblin Television

This grounded new thriller follows Mara Kint (Sarah Shahi), a former hostage negotiator and expert on human behavior, who became a college professor after facing an unimaginable personal tragedy. But when she's brought in to save ordinary people who have lost themselves in a highly advanced virtual-reality program in which you can literally live your dreams, she finds that in saving others, she may actually have discovered a way to save herself. From Mickey Fisher, creator of Extant, and also starring Dennis Haysbert ("24," "The Unit").

Cast

Sarah ShahiMara Kint
Dennis HaysbertCharlie Ventana
Kathryn MorrisMonica Shaw
Sendhil RamamurthyPaul Hammond
Jessica LuAlexis Barrett

