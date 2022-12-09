Not Available

Lifeline

    Seven Bucks Productions

    Lifeline, set in the not-too-distant future, is a half hour series about a little known life insurance company that sends its agents forward 33 days in time to prevent the accidental deaths of its clients. The company’s best agent, Conner Hooks (Gilford), has never missed a save – until he takes on the most personal case of his life. When sixteen-year-old Norah (Park) is orphaned on his watch, Conner pledges to protect her, even if that means putting his career at Lifeline – or his own life – in jeopardy.

    		Zach GilfordConner Hooks
    		Ali YumanStephanie
    		Sydney ParkNorah Hazelton
    		Usman AllyNathan

