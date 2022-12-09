Children of the Lake

Not Available

Joanne and Nick, are a smart young couple making their way in the world. She talks to the dead, while he collects valuables. They do it once too often and now they're on the run. They head into the mountains, night falls and their car breaks down, so they continue on foot. Not far away they discover a deserted house at the side of a hidden lake where they take shelter for the night, but the house is not empty. They find an eccentric woman, Queenie, and a younger companion, Naiad living there. The young couple soon find that they're not in control. Joanne thought she'd been faking her psychic powers, she now finds they're real, and someone, or something has plans for using them. They experience supernatural happenings, and it becomes clear that Queenie and Naiad are fighting over the newcomers in a power struggle of their own. It's the longest forty-eight hours of their lives and they're all wrong about how it will end.