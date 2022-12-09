Not Available

Notorious criminal Frank Griffin and his gang of outlaws are on a mission of revenge against Roy Goode, a son-like protégé who betrayed the brotherhood. While on the run, Roy seeks refuge with hardened widower Alice Fletcher, an outcast herself, in a worn-down, isolated mining town of La Belle, NM — governed mainly by women. When word reaches La Belle that Griffin is headed their way, the town bands together to defend against the murderous gang in a lawless western frontier.