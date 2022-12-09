Not Available

Ill Behaviour

  • Comedy

Director

Steve Bendelack

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fudge Park Productions

When Charlie is diagnosed with cancer, the prognosis is favourable - he's young and healthy and the cancer, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, has been caught early and is a type of cancer that responds well to chemotherapy. Suspicious of drugs and modern medical treatments, Charlie refuses the chemo in favour of a more natural, alternative form of healing. His oldest friends Joel and Tess fear he's written his own suicide note so they decide to hold him hostage and administer the chemo themselves with the help of Nadia, an unstable, alcoholic oncologist.

Cast

Jessica ReganTess
Christina Chong
John Gordon Sinclair
Chris GeereJoel
Tom RileyCharlie
Lizzy CaplanNadia

