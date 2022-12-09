Not Available

Frankie Drake Mysteries

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shaftesbury Films

Frankie Drake Mysteries follows Toronto’s only female private detective in the 1920s as she takes on the cases the police don’t want or can’t handle. Along with her partner Trudy, Frankie and the Drake Detective Agency take on cases of all shapes and sizes. From airplanes and booze running to American G-men, Communists and union busters, Frankie’s fearless sense of adventure gets her into all kinds of trouble, but she always manages to find her way out.

Cast

Lauren Lee SmithFrankie Drake
Chantel RileyTrudy Clarke
Rebecca LiddiardMary Shaw
Sharron MatthewsFlo
Grace Lynn KungWhiskey Wendy

