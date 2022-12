Not Available

Ride is a live action series that follows the adventures of Katherine “Kit” Bridges when she and her dad, Rudy, move to England for his new job at Covington Academy, an elite equestrian boarding school. Life at a new school is never easy – particularly when you are afraid to ride – but Kit will be able to handle any challenge she faces thanks to her new friend, TK, who just so happens to be the most stubborn and difficult horse at the Academy.