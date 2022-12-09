Not Available

Divorce

    Balint Safar, the charming bussinessman has several affairs, and when his wife Zsofi founds out - with whom has two children - breaks up with him, then He decides to move one of his apartment (which is not sold yet). On this same day his subcontractor Joci who renovates his houses breaks up with his girlfriend Szonja and decides to stay at this same house. Joci has some serious issues in his private life. His girlfriend Szonja couldn't get pregnant for years, and after taking hormons he just can't live with her anymore. David Jakab successful bussinessman had to find out that his wife Tamara hates him and wants to divorce him on their 16th anniversary. David asks Balint if he could stay at his apartment while try to save his marriage. The series follows theese freshly-divorced guys everydays, and the way they are trying to solve their relationship problems.

    Cast

    		Stohl AndrásBálint Sáfár
    		Tamás LengyelJoci Hatvani
    		Péter SchererDávid Jakab
    		Gabriella GubásZsófi Sáfár
    		Eszter FöldesSzonja Vándor
    		Balsai MónikaTamara Jakab

