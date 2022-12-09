There's... Johnny!

Not Available

The coming of age story is set in 1970s Los Angeles, when The Tonight Show first moved from New York to Burbank. It follows the lives and challenges of Andy, a wide-eyed 19-year-old Nebraskan who stumbles his way into a job at The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and Joy, a young Talent Coordinator on the show, as they both try to find their way and prove themselves in this period of cultural and political upheaval.