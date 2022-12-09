There's... Johnny!

The coming of age story is set in 1970s Los Angeles, when The Tonight Show first moved from New York to Burbank. It follows the lives and challenges of Andy, a wide-eyed 19-year-old Nebraskan who stumbles his way into a job at The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and Joy, a young Talent Coordinator on the show, as they both try to find their way and prove themselves in this period of cultural and political upheaval.
|Ian Nelson
|Andy Klavin
|Jane Levy
|Joy Greenfield
|Tony Danza
|Freddie
|David Hoffman
|Jim
|Andrew Schulz
|Mitch
|Nate Smith
|Mike
View Full Cast >