Not Available

Set in Spanish Basque Country and taking place over thirty years during the separatist terrorism of ETA, Patria tells a story through the eyes of two families divided by the violent conflict. It follows Bittori and her family, whose lives implode the day ETA kills her husband, Txato, on his doorstep. The relationship with her intimate friend Miren, whose son belongs to an ETA command, also comes to an end. Both families must deal with grief and moral contradictions while life goes on.