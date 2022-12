Not Available

One of the BBC's cult TV comedies, this sharp and quirky series is written by and stars British Comedy Award winner Sean Lock. He's locked in a high-rise flatshare with another bloke on a South London council estate. But he's the landlord and his lodger Errol is making his life a misery. What's more there are other oddball occupants in the block to contend with, from the wife-swappers and bible-bashers to the guy with a lodger of his own: a horse.