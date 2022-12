Not Available

Brimming with national pride, friends Billy Mackenzie (Scott Burgess) and Walter Gilchrist (Scott McGregor) enlist in the Aussie army to serve their country during World War I in this seven-part miniseries. But combat's grim realities soon burst their patriotic bubble as they endure the onslaught of enemy gunfire, endless bloodshed and trench warfare's horror. The superb supporting cast includes Lorraine Bayly, Bill Hunter and Sigrid Thornton.