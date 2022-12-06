1916 Seachtar na Cásca

Not Available

Seachtar na Cásca is a 7-part historical documentary series of immense importance. The series examines the lives of the 7 signatories of the Proclamation. In 1916 these seven men signed the proclamation knowing that they were signing their own death warrant. But what made these ordinary men do such a thing? What in their lives or nature made them decide that this was the proper move to make? Seachtar na Cásca looks for these answers. It will look at a part of history often thought about but sidestepped in recent years. This event, the coming together of like-minded individuals to plan, plot and proceed with the 1916 Rising is still affecting the lives of us all on the island of Ireland to this day.