Not Available

1916 Seachtar na Cásca

  • Documentary
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Seachtar na Cásca is a 7-part historical documentary series of immense importance. The series examines the lives of the 7 signatories of the Proclamation. In 1916 these seven men signed the proclamation knowing that they were signing their own death warrant. But what made these ordinary men do such a thing? What in their lives or nature made them decide that this was the proper move to make? Seachtar na Cásca looks for these answers. It will look at a part of history often thought about but sidestepped in recent years. This event, the coming together of like-minded individuals to plan, plot and proceed with the 1916 Rising is still affecting the lives of us all on the island of Ireland to this day.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images