Barbarians

  • Action
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Netflix

The famous battle of the Teutoburg Forest, in which Germanic warriors halted the northward advance of the Roman Empire in AD 9, is the focus of “The Barbarians.” Created by Arne Nolting, Jan-Martin Scharf and Andreas Heckmann, the bloody encounter of two worlds is interwoven with the destinies of three young people who journey from innocence to guilt, loyalty to betrayal, and love to hate. Sabine de Mardt, Andreas Bareiss and Rainer Marquass produce for Gaumont.

Cast

Laurence RuppArminius
Gaetano AronicaVarus
David SchütterFolkwin Wolfspeer
Bernhard SchützSegestes
Sergej OnopkoHadgan
Bence FerencziBerulf Buddy Y

