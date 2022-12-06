2 Stupid Dogs

Not Available

Two Stupid Dogs follows the lives of two dogs, the overly excited Little Dog (the dachshund) and easy-paced Big Dog (the sheepdog). These crazy canines don't know how to fit in the world, and they definitely don't have any know-how. They often find themselves in commonplace situations (going to the drive-in, walking through the mall, working on the farm), some not so common situations (stuck on a space shuttle, a contestant on a game show, getting mistaken for the prime minister), and even in some familiar situations (Little Red Riding Hood, Noah's Ark, and Hansel and Gretel). But no matter the situation, their stupidity usually leads them to calamitous results.