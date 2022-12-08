20 30 Dictionary

Not Available

This Asian barrage to the steamy American TV show "Sex & the City" is made up of 4 stories at 5 episodes each. In "Sexual Healing", workaholic Helen finds her devotion to her job disrupted by her one-might stand with her boss. In "Sex Bomb Sex Bomb, you're a sex Bomb", Nadia vows to locate each of her ex-boy friends who have had sex with her. In "I Want Your Sex", Carr must choose between Jeremy, who prefer one-night stands, or Nathan, who will forever be committed to whoever that he sleeps with. In "What Becomes of a Broken Hearted?' Kelly, still recovering from her breakups with Martin 2 years ago, contemplates finding a sex buddy instead of a lover.