2012 - Das Jahr Null

In 2012 Het Jaar Nul the old amateur archaeologist Peter Hellinga comes back from Mexico with an ancient Mayan Codex. This precious document reveals what will happen in the magical year 2012. After his spectacular find Peter is attacked. He warns his grandchildren Hidde (Yannick van de Velde) and Twan (Bram Suyker) and takes them in confidence. They have to keep the codex in safety, if something happen to Peter.When Hidde and Twan are at Schiphol waiting for their grandfather only his luggage arrives. This is the beginning of an exciting and challenging quest. Where is Peter, what happened and where is the code? Together with friend Masha and the mysterious Maya-girl Felix, the guys start their research.