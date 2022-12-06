Not Available

Welcome to the year 2030: Common Era (CE). Bright with possibility, it is a vibrant new world of employment, clean air and a revitalized emphasis on leisure and recreation. The 'good life' is available to all. What more could one want? Well, maybe to live longer. A mysterious virus called Progressive Aging Syndrome (PAS) is causing certain death by the age of 30. The result is a world where youth rule - as med school grads at 16, elders at 22, the driving age is 12! This brave new world has been reclaimed under the name Nexes, a corporation formed by governments, business and the scientific community. With no apparent escape from the deadly virus, Nexes' young medical team are committed to finding a cure....or are they? United in their suspicion of Nexes, 2030CE centers on the idealistic and handsome Hart (Corey Sevier, Lassie), his worldly-wise sister Rome (Tatiana Maslany, Incredible Story Studio) his best friend Robby (Neil Denis, X-Men: Evolution) and his new ally