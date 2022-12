Not Available

Where and how will we be in 60 years? The next decades will undergo the biggest and fastest transformation ever. In technology, in science, in the environment, in interpersonal relationships. We live in a kind of great accelerator of science, in which the pace of discoveries does not cease to amaze. In the last decades more scientific knowledge accumulated than in all the history of the Humanity. In 2077 this scientific knowledge will have doubled several times.