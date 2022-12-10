Not Available

21 Beacon Street

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    21 Beacon Street was an American detective television series that originally aired on NBC from July 2 to September 10, 1959. Produced by Filmways, the summer replacement series consisted of 11 black-and-white 30-minute episodes starring Dennis Morgan as private investigator Dennis Chase. Other cast members included Joanna Barnes as Lola, his aide; Brian Kelly as Brian, a law school graduate; and James Maloney as Jim, a scientific and dialect specialist. The title was the Boston address of Chase, who would pass each case to the police after solving the crime. The show aired on Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and was then carried by ABC-TV in reruns on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. from December 27, 1959 to March 20, 1960 as a replacement for Dick Clark's World of Talent. The producer was Al Simon.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images