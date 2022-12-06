21 Jump Street was a FOX action/drama series that ran for five seasons (1987-1991). The show revolved around a group of young cops who would use their youthful appearance to go undercover and solve crimes involving teenagers and young adults. 21 Jump Street propelled Johnny Depp to stardom and was the basis for a 2012 comedy/action film of the same name.
|Dustin Nguyen
|Officer Harry Truman Ioki
|Holly Robinson Peete
|Officer Judy Hoffs
|Peter DeLuise
|Officer Doug Penhall
|Michael DeLuise
|Officer Joseph "Joey" Penhall
|Michael C. Bendetti
|Officer Anthony "Mac" McCann
|Tony Dakota
|Clavo
